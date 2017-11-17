CRUZTOOLS for KTM

New from CRUZTOOLS of California, this specially developed kit contains the tools required to address the routine maintenance needs of KTM riders, both on- and off-road, as well as basic servicing tasks.

CRUZTOOLS have included their standard tool kit items, but only in the sizes required for KTM bikes, alongside torx drivers and allen keys that will fit the fasteners found on the brand, with particular attention paid to the Adventure and Duke models.

Neatly organised into a tough roll-up pouch are combination wrenches, locking pliers, a 6-in-1 screwdriver, hex and star wrenches, and much more. A special 27mm x 32mm combination wrench fits most rear – and many front – axles and the ratchet is pro-grade, for faultless operation every time. All tools are lifetime guaranteed.

Retailing for £80.03 including VAT, the ROADTECH KT1 is available from Cruz Tools’ UK distributor www.venhill.co.uk, telephone 01306 885111.

ROADTECH KT1 KIT CONTENTS: