Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial division has today announced the launch of the WM-D10, an electronic twist throttle solution that is ideal for motorcycle applications.

In 1904, Curtiss-Wright’s maverick founder, Glenn H. Curtiss, devised what is possibly the first handlebar throttle control, twist throttle, for use on his motorcycles. This throttle helped him win multiple endurance races and set ten World Speed Records over the following years.

Leveraging that heritage, Curtiss-Wright is today introducing its new WM-D10 Twist Throttle to the market.

The WM-D10 twist throttle – utilizes non-contacting, Hall-effect sensor technology to provide a true dual-redundant sensor with two channels, each with isolated power and ground. A vehicle’s Electronic Control Unit (ECU) can therefore perform comparisons between the throttle’s two outputs to ensure it is operating correctly. Both outputs are linear and are directly proportional to absolute sensor shaft rotation.

The throttle has a rotation range of 75 degrees counter-clockwise, and a 20 degrees clockwise rotation to allow control of a cruise control function. The sensing channels’ output can be programmed to meet a customer’s exact requirements.

The design of the WM-D10 means it is exceptionally robust across a wide range of environmental conditions, including: water immersion, pressure washing, salt spray, a variety of chemicals and dust. Connection to the unit is via an industry-standard integrated connector on a flying lead, which can be routed within the handlebar.

