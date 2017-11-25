Tyco BMW is delighted to welcome Dan Kneen back to the TAS Racing family aboard the BMW S1000RR for their 2018 roads campaign.

Following a superb performance from the Maxman at the Ulster GP earlier in the year, where he secured two podium finishes and the fastest lap ever recorded on BMW Motorrad machinery, the team is excited to be working with the experienced 30 year old Bradden rider and is looking forward to a successful year ahead.

Philip Neill – Team manager: “We enjoy the challenge of helping riders achieve their full potential and with Dan we are excited about the next chapter in the TAS Racing story. At this year’s UGP we witnessed a glimpse of Dan’s undoubtable talent, and that was with only one afternoon testing the Tyco BMW. That one opportunity was enough however, to confirm that Dan will fit in perfectly at TAS Racing; and if we add in his experience riding the BMW S1000RR – we are all looking forward to seeing what he can achieve with a full testing programme on TAS Racing prepared Tyco BMW’s in 2018. That full test and race programme will be confirmed in the New Year.””

Dan Kneen: “I realised that when the chance of a short term ride with the Tyco BMW team came up last season I had to take it with both hands as it’s not every day you get the chance to work with such a well run, manufacturer backed team. I’m going to be really proud to represent the team on my home course and I’m going to give it everything to reward the faith that Philip and Hector have shown in me”