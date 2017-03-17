Days of Joy the Ducati Scrambler Experience is back – riding school and fun

New this year, the Off-Road School on board the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

Among the new courses also the Women’s Riding School for every aspiring woman motorcyclist

Fun and relaxation for all the family, plus the unmissable cookery lessons

The Days of Joy are back with a second edition of the awesome Ducati Scrambler Experience with riding courses and fun. This year’s edition, to be held at the Vairano Country House near Pavia, will take place on 14 May, 18 June, 23 July and 10 September. It will include Flat Track courses with expert instructors and professional riders, a riding school for novices, customised courses for new women riders and test rides on all the bikes in the Ducati Scrambler range. In addition, there’ll be plenty of fun things to do and ways to relax for families and friends with cooking classes, barbecues, a chill area and lots more.

An exclusive new entry is the Off-Road School. Riding courses will in fact be organised at the Vairano off-road track with the brand new Scrambler Desert Sled. The off-road track covers approximately 53,000 sq.m and participants will be accompanied in total safety by expert instructors to have a real Enduro Experience with jumps, sliding and drifting.

The four dates of this year’s Days of Joy also feature:

Flat Track School: to learn drifting techniques on the off-road track in complete safety on board a Scrambler Sixty2 provided by the organisers, or with your own Scrambler. During this course expert instructors will assist participants in gaining experience on various track surfaces starting from basic off-road riding.

Flat Track Pro School: on board a Scrambler Sixty2 in the morning and the Scrambler Flat Track Pro, customised specifically for such dirt tracks, in the afternoon.

Scrambler Women’s Riding School: a brand new course dedicated to women. With the help of expert instructors and a Scrambler Sixty2, 400 cm3, participants can learn to ride a motorcycle even without a riding licence.

Scrambler Test Ride: for all those riders who can’t wait to discover the Ducati Scrambler Experience, at the Days of Joy they can try out the bikes of the new Scrambler range assisted by the local Ducati dealers.

Scrambler maintenance course: a professional team of mechanics will be teaching the art of motorcycle maintenance.

The Days of Joy are also an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of the Ducati Scrambler Land of Joy with family and friends. Once again this year at the Vairano Country House there’ll be cookery lessons with Stefano Caffarri of The Silver Spoon, Italy’s most definitive and influential cookbook, first published in 1950. It’ll be an authentic cookery class with pots and pans, rolling pins and hotplates – a hands-on lesson with the famous chef.

The Days of Joy will also be a chance to relax and have fun in a natural environment, with an open-air barbecue, a chill area with music, free WiFi, deckchairs and beach umbrellas, table-football and ice-cream.

For further information on costs and enrolment for the Days of Joy, just click on the link: http://scramblerducati.com/en/days-of-joy