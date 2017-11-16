Triumph has handed over a new Triumph Thruxton R motorcycle to one of the most dapper gents from this year’s running of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in the UK.

Adam Crick took part in the Bury St Edmunds edition of the event run around the world on 24 September to raise awareness of men’s mental health and prostate cancer.

Hailing from the brand’s Modern Classics range, the Triumph Thruxton R was sporting full racing fairing and is the perfect balance of breath taking style, thrilling performance and category-leading capability.

Adam Crick, dapper gent and Triumph Thruxton R winner, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out I’d won. I’ve always been a Triumph fan but when I took part in this years Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, I did not expect this. I can’t wait to get out and ride it!”

The bike was handed over at Triumph’s Norfolk dealership, which is part of a network of 50 dealers across the UK.

Paul Lilly, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles UK & Ireland, said: “The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride raises awareness about some very important issues and we are delighted to support the event. We hope Adam will enjoy his new bike.”

Scott Lock, Branch Manager, Triumph Norfolk, said: “We were delighted to hear someone local won the competition. It was great to have Adam down to the dealership and to handover his new Thruxton R.”

To find out more about the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and Triumph’s support of it, please click here: www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/distinguished-gentlemans-ride