Donington Park and Leon Haslam extend partnership for 2017

Donington Park and leading MCE British Superbike rider Leon Haslam will continue their partnership into 2017, extending a link to the family that stretches right back to the re-opening of the circuit in 1977.

The deal means that Donington logos will again feature on Haslam’s race leathers, while the rider, from nearby Smalley, will continue his role as an ambassador for the circuit, providing social media support with competition prizes as well as appearances at selected Donington events throughout the year.

The Haslam name is synonymous with Donington Park, with Leon’s legendary father Ron having competed at the circuit since it re-opened in 1977, winning a race at the first event at the new circuit, as well as running the ultra-successful Honda Ron Haslam Race School for over two decades that has introduced so many new riders to the sport.

Leon has continued in his father’s footsteps, having grown up around the circuit and completed more laps of the venue than any other modern day rider. Haslam put his local knowledge to good use last year, thrilling his local crowd with a pole position time that shattered the BSB lap record.

Haslam commented: “It’s great to continue our partnership with Donington Park. The circuit has helped me out pretty much since the start of my career and it’s really good to keep up the involvement. There’s a lot of exciting things we’ll be doing this year to engage with the fans with competitions and social media activity. It’s my local track and I hope to get my British Superbike season off to a great start at Donington with wins at the opening round, as we aim to go one step further and clinch the British Superbike title in 2017!”

Donington Park Managing Director Christopher Tate commented: “We are proud to be so closely associated with the Haslam family. The Haslam name and Donington Park go back right to the rebirth of the circuit in 1977 and we know this partnership with Leon will result in increased fan engagement in our 40th Anniversary season. We really enjoy working with Leon, he does great things for us, and we look forward to a very exciting year ahead, with more big announcements planned.”

For more information on events at Donington Park, visit www.donington-park.co.uk. For more information on Leon Haslam, visit www.leonhaslam.com. Tickets for this weekend’s British Superbike Championship opening round at Donington Park are also available in advance from the Donington Park website.