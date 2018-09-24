Presented in a world preview during the inauguration of the new P ZERO™ World of Monte Carlo, this limited edition version of the Dragster 800 RR is embellished with rubber details developed by Pirelli Design and can be equipped with exclusive DIABLO™ Supercorsa coloured tyres

Dragster 800 RR Pirelli the latest creation from MV Agusta and Pirelli Design 5

The collaboration between Pirelli and MV Agusta continues. The two Italian companies stand out for their industrial history, are appreciated all over the world and share values such as their Made in Italy design and the strong association with motorsport. The result of this synergy is the latest limited edition jewel created by MV Agusta and Pirelli Design, the “Dragster 800 RR PIRELLI”, which was presented in a world premiere on Saturday 22 September at the inauguration of the new P ZERO™ World of Monte Carlo.

A streetfighter’s look with a powerful three-cylinder heart, the MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR is the technical base for the development of this version: a perfect blend of raw power, technology and design. Super compact, aggressive and stunningly good looking. The design of the “Dragster 800 RR PIRELLI”takes no prisoners, it is emotion in its purest form. The weight distribution, the refined chassis and suspension as well as its unique three cylinder character are the main characteristics of a machine that was created for the most demanding riding enthusiasts.

For the first time Pirelli Design, born as an incubator of high-end projects with the aim of enhancing technological know-how, high performance standards and the unique glamour inherent in the Pirelli brand not only personalises the look of the bike containing two different colour combinations – the first more gritty black and yellow, the second most elegant white and blue – but has also taken care to enhance functional aspects of the bike. In fact, the tank slider and the fairing are made of rubber specially formulated by Pirelli Research and Development department to ensure superior resistance to scratches and rubbing to which these items are subject, as well as to atmospheric and chemical agents, such as the fuel. Both rubber elements are recognizable thanks to the iconic “flash” symbol that distinguishes the tyres of the DIABLO™ range, including the DIABLO™ Supercorsa SP that equip this model in 120/70 ZR17 front and 200/55 ZR17 rearwith a 6″ rim.

The seat was created ad hoc by the Castiglioni Research Centre to make this creation even more exclusive: it stands out for its double texture with contrasting stitching and for the distinctive “flash” of the DIABLO™ embroidered to embellish the tail unit signed by Pirelli Design.

Particularly refined is also the finish of the exhaust silencer terminals, obtained through the application of a special ceramic-based paint, resistant to very high temperatures.

The colours conceived by specialists from the Castiglioni Research Centre and by Pirelli Design aim to enhance the lines of the “Dragster 800 RR PIRELLI”. To underline this exclusive partnership, the first proposal includes a matt black base, with glossy inserts painted in yellow, to recapture the Pirelli institutional colours; a yellow logo also for the Pirelli brand, on the sides of the tank, as well as for the DIABLO™ logo, which identifies the range of high performance Pirelli tyres. The second colour is centered on a glossy white base with blue inserts.

To unequivocally identify the bike as a result of the collaboration between MV Agusta and Pirelli, it is possible to purchase, as an exclusive optional, DIABLO™ Supercorsa SP tyres with coloured sides, respectively with yellow or blue stripes, depending on the version to which they are combined.

