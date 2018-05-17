Two collections – sunglasses and optical frames – featuring an innovative spring hinge

Andrea Dovizioso to be the official ambassador of the sunglasses line, with his very own model

Ducati eyewear will be available from May onwards in optical stores and selected Ducati Stores

Ducati Motor Holding and Mondottica – a globally renowned eyeglass-sunglass company – present the first Ducati eyewear collection, the result of close teamwork between the two brands.

Consisting of 5 lines and a total of over 90 products, this Ducati collection is up to the minute with the latest eyewear trends. Thanks to the broad variety of models – sports style or heritage-oriented look and colours – Ducati glasses offer something for everyone and provide Ducati enthusiasts with ultra-cool lifestyle accessories.

Mondottica interprets the unique Ducati style by combining form and function and providing frames that balance tradition with innovation. High-tech materials, essential lines, cutting-edge design: Ducati glasses are designed for those looking to project their style and passion through meticulous attention to detail.

Beyond the design philosophy, Mondottica has, for the first time, introduced an innovative elastic hinge. Mounted in the temples, the hinge features a spring that exerts increased force yet keeps comfort levels high. A distinguishing trait of the Ducati eyewear collection, the hinge is a major new product feature that gives the glasses greater stability should the hinging screws loosen.

The sunglass collection’s brand ambassador, official MotoGP Ducati Team rider Andrea Dovizioso, played an active role in the development of his own model, the ”Signature Style AD/04”. Characterised by a squared-off profile and a matte black finish with red inner trim, this model features red non-polarised lenses to ensure distortion-free vision from behind a helmet visor.

The eyeglass collection consists of 14 models, designed to reflect Ducati style and performance. Again, the glasses feature an elastic hinge, making them comfortable for daily use. All models, in acetate or metal, are available in a range of colours.

The new Ducati eyewear collection will be available worldwide from May 2018 onwards in optical stores and selected Ducati Stores.