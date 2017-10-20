Ducati announces the dates of World Ducati Week 2018

The World Ducati Week is back for 2018! Every two years, the largest Ducati rally in the world brings together thousands of enthusiasts, as shown by the approximately 81,000 visitors who animated the last edition.

The 10th WDW dates are: 20, 21 and 22 July, and as a tradition, it will be at the “Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli”, Misano Adriatico (Italy).

All details of the event will soon be available on the official Ducati website, meanwhile, enthusiasts can already save the calendar date and schedule attendance for WDW2018.