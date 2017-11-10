Over 238,000 people connected to the live streaming of the Ducati World Première 2018

EICMA 2017, 5 new models at the Ducati booth: Panigale V4, Scrambler 1100, Multistrada 1260, 959 Panigale Corse and Monster 821

Official Ducati riders visit the stand to see the new model range

The 75th edition of the international EICMA motorcycle fair, from 9 to 12 November at the Rho trade fair centre (Milan, Italy), is gearing up to welcome thousands of motorcycling enthusiasts. Following the huge success of the Ducati World Première 2018 on Sunday 5 November at the Linear-Ciak Theatre in Milan (streamed worldwide to over 238,000 people), Ducati and Scrambler welcome the public in Hall 15, at stands N24 and N06.

Ducati will be showcasing the entire 2018 range, including the new Monster 821 , which has undergone a major makeover to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and the XDiavel S with an all-new Iceberg White livery.

With new-look yellow containers and an electrifying atmosphere, the Land of Joy – the Ducati Scrambler area – will be hosting not just the new bikes and a vast range of dedicated accessories and apparel, but also a web radio station broadcasting live three times a day.

Adding to the excitement of this 75th EICMA will be the official Ducati Corse riders, who wanted to see the new model range for themselves. Chaz Davies and Casey Stoner dropped in, as did all the Ducati MotoGP riders Michele Pirro, Danilo Petrucci, Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso before flying out directly from EICMA to Valencia where, at the weekend, they’ll compete in the final deciding race for the MotoGP world championship title.