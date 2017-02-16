Ducati Motor Holding sign a new partnership with BeArty for motorcycle artworks

Exclusive licensing agreement for unique artworks inspired by Ducati products, heritage and lifestyle

Ducati Art: a wide selection of wall art printed products and fashion items exclusively sold on the BeArty portal

Ducati Motor Holding and BeArty are pleased to announce the signing of a new licensing agreement for fine art prints. BeArty, the online art marketplace dedicated to passion-inspired art based in London (UK), becomes the sole licensee for the official Ducati art collection.

The Ducati art collection is made of a range of wall art formats inspired by Ducati products, heritage and lifestyle. In addition, the artworks are available on a small range of fashion items, such as t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodie’s, which allow Ducati fans to wear their passion. A first selection of artworks presented is dedicated to the Scrambler brand.

“This project allows us to explore the world of art in an exciting new way”, states Ducati Licensing Director, Alessandro Cicognani. “We’re therefore delighted that Ducati can be a source of inspiration for the BeArty artists’ community”.

“BeArty is pleased to allow its network of artists to gain inspiration from such an iconic brand as Ducati and allow Ducati fans to portray their passion through the language of art”, said BeArty’s founder and CEO, Patrick Ashworth.

BeArty, founded in 2016, is a community for artists to sell and promote art that is linked to people’s passions such as motorcycles, cars, sport, music and film. A selected group of artists is to participate in invitation-only art competitions that push them to convey Ducati’s state-of-the-art technology, attention to detail and true passion through different styles of art. Thanks to the work of established as well as new artists, the Ducati Art collection grows constantly and remains fresh, alive with creations focused on the history, motorcycles and racing legacy of Ducati.

Please visit www.BeArty.com/ducati-all to view all of the artworks currently making up the Ducati Art collection.