The newest Ducati Superbike stands out on the cover of the new RIDE 3

A total of 19 Ducati bikes are present in the latest version of the Milestone videogame

RIDE 3 will be released on November 8th on PlayStation ® 4, Xbox One ® , and Windows PC/STEAM

Ducati and Milestone, one of the leading and longest established racing game developer in the world, are glad to announce they have signed a special partnership for RIDE 3 videogame that will allow all Ducati lovers to race with their favorite Ducati bikes.

Thanks to this partnership, the thrilling Ducati Panigale V4 will be the absolute protagonist of RIDE 3 cover, becoming the symbol of a title fully dedicated to all motorbikes’ enthusiasts, which is set to be the most complete motorbike encyclopedia ever delivered.

RIDE 3 is the third chapter of a series of titles dedicated to two-wheel lovers, which has established itself as a tribute to the motorbike culture, stealing the heart of all those who are passionate about racing and want to live the adrenaline of a real race also when playing on their favorite consoles or PC.

The videogame is also recognized for the variety of content proposed, with RIDE 2 winner of the Guinness World Record for Most licensed bikes in a videogame: this year, Ducati bikes will have a special place, as 19 of them will be featured in the videogame at DayOne, included iconic models that have made the history of the brand like the 916, the Monster 900 and the Ducati Scrambler Icon.