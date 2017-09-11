Ducati Performance Open weekend at Ducati dealers from the 16th to 17th September

Ducati Performance Open Weekend at dealers throughout the UK

Win £1000 worth of Ducati Performance vouchers

Discover the latest offers at your local Ducati dealership

Official Ducati dealers throughout the UK will be hosting an open weekend dedicated to Ducati Performance accessories and apparel.

Selected Dealers will be offering this weekend only special deals on a range of authorised Ducati Performance accessories and Apparel.

Ducati owners are synonymous with the accessorising and personalising their bikes with few models leaving a showroom in standard trim. Ducati owners are keen to show and express their individuality not only by owning a Ducati but also by personalising it further. To meet this demand Ducati has produced a comprehensive array of parts accessories that include, carbon fibre and titanium parts, as well as electronic components and touring equipment.

Ducati Performance is not only about accessories but also incorporates apparel for those that wish to look good on and off the bike. The Apparel range extends from safety clothing such as helmets, boots, leathers and gloves through to casual clothing such as T-shirts, jackets, hats, jeans and much, much more.

Ducati Performance is not just solely the preserve of Ducati with Ducati Scrambler accessories and apparel also available.

If you are keen to create your own distinctive style either for your bike or your wardrobe then enter the competition at the dealership to win £1000 worth of Ducati Performance Vouchers. Two runners up prizes of £500 vouchers are also up for grabs.

Visit your nearest dealer to find about this Ducati Performance promotion and the latest offers on the 2017 Ducati and Ducati Scrambler ranges. This include low rate finance on Monster and Ducati Scramblers, deposit contributions on all 2017 Multistradas and a newly launched £99 per month SuperSport offer through Ducati TriOptions.

To find out about the 2017 Ducati range, Ducati Performance accessories and Apparel and to find your nearest dealer visit www.ducatiuk.com

The Ducati Performance open day takes place this weekend on the 16th and 17th of September, check with you dealer for opening times. Ducati Performance offers are at the discretion of the individual dealer.

