Ducati is ready to reveal, at Intermot and EICMA, all the new models for 2019 and is previewing an all-new colour scheme for the XDiavel.

The latest colour to bedeck the Ducati cruiser will be Matt Liquid Concrete Grey, a grey that goes perfectly with the “total black” of the chassis and engine. The new dark brown seat completes the sophisticated yet sporty styling, sharpening the Ducati XDiavel’s already distinctive character.

The S version features a headlight with DRL (Daytime Running Light), DLC-coated fork tubes, Brembo M50 front brake calipers, dedicated machined rims and machine-finished engine belt covers. Moreover, it will continue to be available in Thrilling Black and Iceberg White, both with the red-trimmed stripe that makes the tank so eye-catching.

The XDiavel in its new colour scheme will be available in Ducati Stores starting from November onwards dependent on territory and the UK SRP will be £17195

