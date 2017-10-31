Ducati and Rizoma join forces to produce special parts

A new Made in Italy partnership to make accessories specifically for Ducati motorcycles

The first products to come out of this collaboration will soon be on display at Ducati’s EICMA 2017 stand

The agreement between Ducati and Rizoma to make special parts for Ducati bikes is now official. The partnership will lead to the manufacture of a line exclusively designed for Bologna-built bikes, introduced on the market under the brand Ducati by Rizoma.

Rizoma is a cutting-edge, specialised manufacturer of billet aluminium accessories and, like Ducati, provides Italian-made excellence. Rizoma products offer refined design and high quality standards, the hallmarks of a brand that has won the trust of enthusiasts all over the globe.

The first results of this agreement can be seen at the Ducati stand (Hall 15 Stand N06) at EICMA 2017, the International Motorcycle Exhibition, from 9 to 12 November at the Rho trade fair centre (Milan, Italy).