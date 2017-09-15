The Ducati SuperSport now available from £99 per month, low rate TriOptions finance offers extended to include Desert Sled and Café Racer

Ducati UK is pleased to announce a host of new finance offers for this autumn. Already in place is low rate 3% APR finance on all 2017 Monster models and this has now been extended to all 2017 Ducati Scrambler models including Café Racer and Desert Sled.

The Supersport is also now available on low-rate TriOptions with monthly payments from £99 enhancing the impressive combination of real-world usability with every-day affordability all wrapped up in a distinctive Ducati sports motorcycle.

Supersport representative example

Cash Price Deposit Total amount Credit Monthly Repayments Optional Final Repayment £11,635.00 £2,634.40 £9,000.60 £99.00 £6,176.00 Purchase Fee* Total Amount Payable Agreement Duration Fixed Interest Rate Representative APR £10.00 £12,374.40 37 Months 3.11% 3.2% APR

The Monster family has been the heart and soul of the Ducati range for many years and is one of the most recognisable and aspirational motorcycles on the market. Now Ducati has made this dream more attainable with a low rate finance of 3% APR across the board on all Monster models from the entry level Monster 797 to the track ready Monster R.

The Ducati Scrambler brand also benefits from the low rate 3% APR TriOptions finance with the newest recruits to the range, the Desert Sled and the Café Racer. The Desert Sled is a perfect mix of road, off road, style and functionality and shares the same 803cc engine air cooled engine as the Café Racer. The Café Racer has much more of a road-sport biased but again oozes style with its “Black Coffee” colour scheme and a number board that harks back to Bruno Spaggiari, a highly successful Ducati rider from the 60’s.

Desert Sled (Red) representative example:

Cash Price Deposit Total amount Credit Monthly Repayments Optional Final Repayment £9,535 £1896.46 £7,638.54 £99.00 £5,013.00 Purchase Fee* Total Amount Payable Agreement Duration Fixed Interest Rate Representative APR £10.00 £10,113.46 37 Months 2.91% 3.0% APR

Ducati UK will also continue to offer until the end of October a £1000 Ducati Performance Voucher when purchasing a 2017 Model year Multistrada 1200. This offer has now been expanded to include the 2017 Multistrada 950 with a £750 Ducati Performance voucher. Vouchers can be used both on Ducati performance accessories and apparel.

All offers run until October 31st inclusive and are available exclusively through official UK Ducati dealers. To find your nearest Ducati dealer and explore the range visit www.ducatiuk.com

