The Ducati TriOptions Cup continues as support series for the 2018 British Superbike

· The Ducati TriOptions Cupis to continue with BSB for 2018

· 9th consecutive year of the Ducati Cup supporting BSB

· Longest running one-make series supporting BSB

· Calendar to be announced

Ducati UK and the MSVR are pleased to confirm that the Ducati TriOptions Cup featuring the 959 Panigale will return to UK tracks for a 9th consecutive year as a support series for the British Superbike Championship. The agreement between Ducati UK and MSVR should see the Cup continue at least until 2019.

The Ducati TriOptions Cup will take place over eight televised rounds and sixteen races at some of the UK’s most prestigious circuits as well as its traditional overseas visit to Assen. The full calendar will be announced in due course as will the championship’s full title, sponsors and prize fund.

http://superbike-news.co.uk/wordpress/ducatiperformance-trioptions-cup-returns-8th-consecutive-year-record-entry/