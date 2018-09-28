Ducati Approved Checklist – each motorcycle must pass 35 checks

Specialised assistance provided by Ducati Service using original spare parts

RAC 24/7 Roadside Assistance in the UK and throughout Europe

Bikes are sold with a minimum of 12 months warranty

Ducati UK has launched a new pre-owned approved scheme through its official dealer network. Thanks to the Ducati Approved certified pre-owned programme, customers can enter the world of Ducati with the knowledge that Ducati has entrusted the work to qualified Ducati Service technicians who select and inspect every bike, certifying its history and guaranteeing its future.

Only a bike less than 6 years old, with certified mileage lower than 30,000 miles and that has passed 35 rigorous technical checks carried out by factory trained technicians, can be certified as Ducati Approved.

Each Ducati approved motorcycle comes with a minimum 12-month warranty which is transferrable when sold within the period. There is no mileage limit within this period and, costs of materials and labour applicable to the warranty agreement will be covered by the dealer without any advance payment required from the customer. The specialised assistance provided by Ducati Service uses only original Ducati spare parts. Full details of components covered can be found by visiting http://approved.ducati.com

Included in the 12 month warranty is RAC roadside assistance. Wherever you want to go in the UK and Europe and throughout the duration of the warranty, you can ride with peace of mind. The RAC coverage included in the Ducati Approved programme offers complete assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Full detail of coverage can be found at http://approved.ducati.com

Now (28th September) there are over 150 Approved Ducati and Scramblers to view on the website, ranging from the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition to the Scrambler Sixty2 and includes a few examples of the award winning V4 Panigale. To view the line-up of Ducati approved pre-owned motorcycles visit: https://preowned.ducati.com/models/gb/en/home

Industry News Gallery

