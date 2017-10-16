Ducati unveils its updated Monster 821: the most balanced version of the iconic Monster range

The 821 is inspired by the famous Monster 900, whose 25th anniversary is celebrated this year

Slim design and performance always under control thanks to the Ducati Safety Pack

The Monster 821 is the first of five new models in the 2018 Model Year

Providing a sneak peek at 2018, Ducati presents the first of 5 new models for the coming season: the Monster 821. The iconic naked motorcycle from Borgo Panigale is presented in a updated version to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original model – launched at the Cologne Show back in October 1992. The 821 inherits all the character and charm of the first Monster 900, the model that injected new life in the naked racers’ segment – by successfully combining high performance, agility and rider-friendliness.

The Monster 821 changes its shape by adopting the design and functional features introduced in the Monster 1200: a sleek, streamlined design with completely redesigned tank and tail end, inspired by the 1992 version. A new racing silencer and headlight – both classic and contemporary, are also part of the new design. For a clear, immediately readable view of all necessary information, on the mid-size Monster a colour TFT display is also making its debut – provided with selected gear and fuel indicators. The Ducati Quick Shift up/down and the Ducati Multimedia Systems are now available as accessories, to further enhance the already excellent riding experience offered by the 821.

The Monster comes back in the historic Ducati Yellow colour that charmed so many Monster fans in the past. This colour, available for the 821 only, completes the Red and assertive Matte Black colour range.

The 109 HP and 9250 rpm of the liquid-cooled twin cylinder Testastretta offer rider-friendly thrills; thanks to its 8.8 kgm (86 Nm) torque at 7750 rpm, the 821 guarantees exciting performance, easy riding and unmatched fun.

The Monster 821 also features the Ducati Safety Pack, which comprises Bosch ABS and Ducati Traction Control, both of which have adjustable intervention levels. The Riding Modes ensures easy adjustment of ABS, DTC and Power Modes (controlling peak power and type of delivery), allowing the 821 to be transformed into three different motorcycles, each with a distinct personality.

Completing the impressive equipment of the Monster 821 are the Brembo brakes, with dual 320 mm discs and M4-32 monobloc radial callipers at the front. The suspension system includes 43 mm forks at the front and an adjustable shock absorber at the rear.

The extensive standard equipment, long maintenance intervals, and a rich catalogue of accessories make the 821 the perfect riding partner.

The new Monster 821 is just the first of the Ducati 2018 new range. The Ducati World Premiere, to be streamed live on Sunday, 5 November at 9 p.m., will unveil four more new models designed by the Italian manufacturers, which will later be presented to the general public at EICMA – scheduled from 9 to 12 November at the Rho fair.

