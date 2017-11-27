The new entertainment area will fully showcase the Ducati brand

Ducati Motor Holding and Parques Reunidos, one of the world’s leading leisure park operators, have signed an agreement to develop Ducati World at Mirabilandia. Mirabilandia is the second largest theme park in Italy as well as the second most visited park in Parques Reunidos’ portfolio.

Thanks to the new agreement, Mirabilandia’s visitors will be able to enjoy this exclusive and innovative Ducati experience. The project will occupy an area of approximately 35,000 m2, and is expected to open to the public in 2019.

Ducati World will transform Mirabilandia with the power of the first area themed after a motorcycle brand. It will attract motorcycle fans both from Italy and from abroad, thanks to a variety of attractions that will involve the public in a real motorcycling experience. Among the projected attractions there will be a new generation roller coaster, that will turn each visitor in a Ducati rider, simulators, virtual reality and childrens’ attractions. The agreement with Ducati also envisions a showroom where visitors will find the most iconic Ducati models that made history.

To top it all, the park will also include a themed restaurant and a Ducati shop, where visitors will have the opportunity to buy all sorts of official Ducati and Ducati Scrambler apparel and merchandise.

“Ducati World will give visitors a chance to live an exciting journey inside the Ducati brand”, stated Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati Licensing and Corporate Partnership Director. “Thanks to this agreement, together with Parques Reunidos we’re developing the first motorcycle themed area in an Italian amusement park. Mirabilandia’s location, at the heart of the Motor Valley, adds further value to this project dedicated to fun”.

For Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Parques Reunidos, “This partnership and investment will transform Mirabilandia, empowering the park to attract visitors from all over the world. Ducati World continues the Italian strong tradition for sports and automotive and provides an engaging and innovative experience for motorcycling fans. Ducati is a global brand with a great reputation, as well as a strong local presence”.

“We are very proud to host a brand such as Ducati in our Park since it represents passion and adrenaline for most of the Italians”, stated Riccardo Marcante, General Manager of Mirabilandia. “These are values which properly describe the experience our visitors live every day inside the park. Moreover, this partnership will for sure embody an added value for the territory where both Mirabilandia and Ducati were born”.

Mirabilandia is located in the Emilia-Romagna region, near Ravenna, right in the center of the Motor Valley as well as in one of the most important tourist hubs in Italy. With an ample offer, cared-for facilities and location in a natural environment, the theme park has become the entertainment complex of reference in Italy and has received the recognition of the Italian Ministry for the Environment.

About Parques Reunidos

Parques Reunidos is one of the world’s leading leisure park operators. The company portfolio comprises 61 assets (amusement parks, animal parks, aquatic parks, family entertainment centers and other attractions). Parques Reunidos is present in 14 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia, receiving approximately 20 million visitors per year. For more information regarding Parques Reunidos, please visit: www.parquesreunidos.com

About Mirabilandia

Mirabilandia is the largest amusement Park in Italy, with a total surface of 850.000 sqm and 47 attractions. Among the most famous and breath-taking attractions there are: Katun, the longest inverted coaster in Europe, iSpeed, the highest and fastest launch coaster in Italy and Divertical, the highest water coaster in the world. Among the attractions for family fun there are: Far West Valley – built in 2016 – the themed area dedicated to the far west time and Dinoland, the largest area in an amusement Park in Italy dedicated to the dynos world. Not to be missed, the large shows program, featuring among the others “Grosso Guaio a Stunt City”, the number one stunt show in Europe, with the highest loop, 15mt of height, ever performed in an amusement Park. Mirabilandia also includes, Mirabeach, its beautiful and fun water park. In 2017 season the park added a Virtual Reality experience to its family dual-tracked roller coaster Master Thai.

