Dunlop commit to FIM MXGP World Championship with new Partnership contract

Dunlop have announced an increased commitment to the FIM MXGP World Championship by signing a new three year partnership agreement to be an Official Tyre Supplier of the series.

MXGP not only highlights the intense competition between riders and motorcycle manufacturers, but it also provides a battle of the tyre manufacturers. The classes feature open tyre competition, encouraging manufacturers to develop winning tyres across the championship’s wide range of terrain.

Dunlop enter the new contract riding a crest of the wave, with the tyre brand being used by the winning rider in each of the last three MXGP events of 2016.

Xavier Fraipont, Managing Director, Dunlop Motorsport and Motorcycle stated: “MXGP allows us to prove our tyre performance and durability in this most demanding and gruelling World Championship. With a mixture of sand, mud and rocky terrain on the calendar we give our riders confidence to perform at the limit all season long”

Dunlop’s range of MXGP tyres, including the MX3S for soft to medium terrain, MX52 for harder ground and MX11 for soft and sandy conditions are commercially available from Dunlop Dealers. The demands of the championship have also allowed Dunlop to introduce new technologies such as Progressive Cornering Block Technology (PCBT) which provides tighter control in corners.

The increasing audiences and fan interaction were another reason for Dunlop committing to MXGP. “The MXGP promoters, Youthstream, are pioneers when it comes to fan engagement. With live streaming of each event, open paddock access for fans and a strong social media following, MXGP is really connecting with riders and spectators” added Fraipont.

David Luongo, Youthstream Director, added: “It is a pleasure to renew this partnership with a brand as prestigious as Dunlop. The MXGP World Championship takes place in all kind of tracks that are very demanding for the tyres, it is the best place to develop new technologies and products. On top of that Youthstream’s objective is to continue developing our media coverage with traditional broadcasters, our digital platform MXGP-TV.com and our various social media networks. Having all the MXGP, MX2, WMX and European Championships races broadcasted live through MXGP-TV.com is giving an impressive exposure to all our partners, teams and riders.”

The FIM MXGP World Championship begins in Qatar on 25 February.