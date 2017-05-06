Dunlop Set For MotoAmerica Sponsorship At Road America

MotoAmerica has announced that Dunlop Motorcycle Tires will be the title sponsor of the fourth round of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, June 2-4. The event will be known as the Dunlop Championship at Road America for the next three years.

Dunlop is the official tire supplier for the MotoAmerica Series, providing tires for all five of the classes: Motul Superbike, Bazzaz Superstock 1000, Supersport, Superstock 600 and the KTM RC Cup.

The tire manufacturer also sponsors the Dunlop M4 Suzuki Two-Seater program and MotoAmerica’s Autograph Sessions, which are held every Saturday and Sunday at all 10 rounds of the series.

“Dunlop continues to use MotoAmerica to further develop the performance of their tires and that ultimately passes down to the consumer,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “The improvements they continue to make allow our riders to push harder and go faster and that raises the level of competition, and ultimately the series as well. Dunlop continues to show that they are much more than a technical partner and making this commitment as the title sponsor for Road America, which has always been a fan favorite and a favorite for our teams and riders, further emphasizes that. Dunlop is a big part of the MotoAmerica family.”

“Our commitment to the MotoAmerica series has never been stronger,” said Mike Buckley,” Dunlop Motorcycle’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We’ve been supporting professional road racing in the U.S. for more than 30 years, and we’re very excited to see the MotoAmerica series gain momentum each year since its inception