Saturday, May 6, 2017
Superbike News
Latest WSBK

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Dunlop Set For MotoAmerica Sponsorship At Road America

admin Latest News, Moto-America, Racing No Comments on Dunlop Set For MotoAmerica Sponsorship At Road America

MotoAmerica has announced that Dunlop Motorcycle Tires will be the title sponsor of the fourth round of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, June 2-4. The event will be known as the Dunlop Championship at Road America for the next three years.

Dunlop is the official tire supplier for the MotoAmerica Series, providing tires for all five of the classes: Motul Superbike, Bazzaz Superstock 1000, Supersport, Superstock 600 and the KTM RC Cup.

The tire manufacturer also sponsors the Dunlop M4 Suzuki Two-Seater program and MotoAmerica’s Autograph Sessions, which are held every Saturday and Sunday at all 10 rounds of the series.

“Dunlop continues to use MotoAmerica to further develop the performance of their tires and that ultimately passes down to the consumer,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “The improvements they continue to make allow our riders to push harder and go faster and that raises the level of competition, and ultimately the series as well. Dunlop continues to show that they are much more than a technical partner and making this commitment as the title sponsor for Road America, which has always been a fan favorite and a favorite for our teams and riders, further emphasizes that. Dunlop is a big part of the MotoAmerica family.”

“Our commitment to the MotoAmerica series has never been stronger,” said Mike Buckley,” Dunlop Motorcycle’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We’ve been supporting professional road racing in the U.S. for more than 30 years, and we’re very excited to see the MotoAmerica series gain momentum each year since its inception

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Like this Article? Share it!

Related Post

Let The MotoAmerica Rivalry Begin
Let The MotoAmerica Rivalry Begin
Cameron Beaubier Takes Road Atlanta Superbike Race One
Cameron Beaubier Takes Road Atlanta Superbike Race One
Toni Elias Leads Them In To Road Atlanta
Toni Elias Leads Them In To Road Atlanta
Toni Elias is Four for Four at COTA
Toni Elias is Four for Four at COTA

Leave A Response

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Twitter

Featured Teams

Quattro Plant Kawasaki

Instagram Feed

RSS GGUK Client News

Advert

Advert

Instagram

Meta

Superbike News

Copyright © 2012 - SBK News. Powered and Designed by Xpress Racing.

Free WordPress Themes