Dutch courage: Title Fighters set for Assen attack 1Just five races remain in the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship and the rivalry continues this weekend (September 28/29/30) as the title fight reaches Assen for the the penultimate round of the season.

After taking the double victory in the opening round of the Showdown, and a 14 point chunk out of championship leader Leon Haslam’s advantage, 22-year-old Jake Dixon is pushing to keep up the pressure this weekend.

The RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki rider stole the show in the opening Showdown races with an impressive performance at Oulton Park, but Haslam is determined to claim the title this season after missing out in such dramatic style last year.

Dixon closed the advantage last time out, but is ready to come out fighting in a bid to keep super consistent Haslam behind him and once again put a dent in his points’ advantage ahead of the season finale at Brands Hatch.

The pair may hold the current advantage at the top of the standings but Josh Brookes will want to shake off the disappointment of Oulton Park and come out fighting this weekend; he is one of only three riders on the grid who have been victorious at the Dutch circuit in the past alongside Haslam and James Ellison.

2015 champion Brookes holds third place in the standings equal on points with Glenn Irwin, who is still chasing his first win of the season for the title-winning Be Wiser Ducati team ahead of this weekend. The pair have no room for error at Assen as just six points separate them from Buildbase Suzuki’s Bradley Ray with Peter Hickman completing the top six just a further four points adrift.

The battle for the Riders’ Cup also continues and Jason O’Halloran currently holds the leading position by just seven points from rookie Tarran Mackenzie. After sitting out the Oulton Park races following a huge crash in Datatag Qualifying, Danny Buchan is just one point adrift of the McAMS Yamaha rider with last year’s Rider’s Cup champion Christian Iddon in turn just a single point back after missing the previous two races.

After becoming the 14th different podium finisher this season Tommy Bridewell also fired himself into contention for the Rider’s Cup and he is just one point away from overhauling Iddon on the leading Tyco BMW for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

  1. Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 604
  2. Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki) 573
  3. Josh Brookes (McAMS Yamaha) 530
  4. Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) 530
  5. Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) 524
  6. Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) 520

For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com

Leon Haslam
(JG Speedfit Kawasaki)
Current position: 1st
“I can’t wait for Assen as it seems like ages since we rode now! The Showdown so far has been good and Assen is one of my favourite circuits – I have a 75% win rate there out of the last four races and the racing is always so close.

“We always have some great last lap battles with the final chicane and the circuit itself has a lot of history for me and the Haslam family. Hopefully we can have two more good fights with two solid races and try and get this championship sorted out!”

Jake Dixon
(RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki)
Current position: 2nd
“The start of the Showdown was great with two wins at Oulton Park; it couldn’t have gone better. The team have been working fantastic and I really like Assen; I haven’t done a lot there but I have also watched a lot and I can’t wait to get going.

“I feel like the bike is in a better place than it was last year and I think as soon as we roll out we should be good, we will work hard from the start of the weekend.

“I want to enjoy the weekend again because the minute when you put too much pressure on yourself it becomes a whole different scenario. Leon has the pressure on him and I’m just going to enjoy myself and hopefully get two more good results. I can’t wait…..”

British Superbike

