EasyMotion for Peugeot Django 125 Scooters

Peugeot’s popular retro scooter gets the new EasyMotion engine and SBC linked braking across the model range for 2017, offering the latest standards of economy and safety wrapped up in a vintage style.

Designed to exceed tough Euro 4 emissions regulations, the 125cc EasyMotion engine is fuel injected and returns more than 100 miles to the gallon (104 mpg tested under World Motorcycle Test Cycle conditions).

The Django’s low saddle height (770 mm max) and large flat floor pan with non-slip slats makes the vintage-style scooter comfortable for riders of all sizes.

Confidence is further boosted by the Synchro Braking Concept, which now comes as standard across all models in the Django 125 range. Applying the left lever activates the SBC, which distributes braking effort simultaneously between the 200 mm front disc brake and 170 mm disc at the rear, slowing the scooter without locking the wheels or diving at the front. Should you need to make an ’emergency stop’, using the right-hand lever adds extra power to the front brake.

Inspired by Peugeot’s S55 scooter of the 1950s, the Django blends vintage aesthetics with modern technology throughout. LED lighting is used for the indicators, rear light and signature lights that frame the the front grille.

The dashboard is styled with reference to the beautiful cars and scooters of the Fifties, and the analogue speedometer contains a digital display, showing time, external temperature, mileage and fuel level. Under the generous seat is a lockable storage bay and the glove compartment holds a 12v socket to charge your phone.

There are five models to choose from in 2017;

Heritage; in single colours with white wheels and round chrome mirrors.

Sport; with grey wheel rims and sport numbers. Dual seat has removable passenger seat shell and chrome hand-grip.

S – based around the Sport, with matt black body panels and colour-matched passenger seat shell. Wheels, fork legs and engine cover are all painted black, with contrasting satin chrome finish on the trim, mirror covers and headlamp peak.

Evasion; in two-tone colours, with white wheel rims and white-wall tyres. Painted rear-view mirrors have a chrome surround. Fly screen and chrome front luggage rack are standard equipment.

Allure – range-topping model, with two-tone bodywork, grey wheel rims, white-wall tyres and three-tone dual seat. Painted mirrors with chrome surround. Fly screen, colour-match top-case, passenger back-rest and chrome rear luggage rack as standard equipment.

Prices for the Django 125i start at £2,799- for the Heritage model and include a two-year unlimited mileage parts and labour warranty. Full specifications and details of all authorised Peugeot Scooter dealers can be found at www.peugeotscooters.co.uk.