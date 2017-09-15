EIGO Wet Luggage Range
The hard-wearing and durable luggage range from EIGO offers a totally waterproof solution to the seasoned motorcyclist.
The whole range features high-visibility reflective areas and welded seams, offering a totally waterproof solution for your valuables. Three different configurations provide a solution for different capacity sizes and rider needs.
Messenger Shoulder Bag
Roll-shut closure mechanism
Reflective Logos and fluoro detail
Suitable for strapping to motorcycles and cases
Padded shoulder strap
20L Capacity
RRP: £39.99
Rucksack (Pictured above)
Front zipper compartment
Adjustable Padded Shoulder straps
Storm flap over top zips
Welded seams
30 L Capacity
RRP: £59.99
Duffel Bags
Padded Shoulder Straps
Roll-shut closure
Welded seams
Reflective areas
Two Sizes 30L and 60L
30 L RRP: £44.99
60 L RRP: £69.99
To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk