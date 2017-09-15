EIGO Wet Luggage Range

The hard-wearing and durable luggage range from EIGO offers a totally waterproof solution to the seasoned motorcyclist.

The whole range features high-visibility reflective areas and welded seams, offering a totally waterproof solution for your valuables. Three different configurations provide a solution for different capacity sizes and rider needs.

Messenger Shoulder Bag

Roll-shut closure mechanism

Reflective Logos and fluoro detail

Suitable for strapping to motorcycles and cases

Padded shoulder strap

20L Capacity

RRP: £39.99

Rucksack (Pictured above)

Front zipper compartment

Adjustable Padded Shoulder straps

Storm flap over top zips

Welded seams

30 L Capacity

RRP: £59.99

Duffel Bags

Padded Shoulder Straps

Roll-shut closure

Welded seams

Reflective areas

Two Sizes 30L and 60L

30 L RRP: £44.99

60 L RRP: £69.99

To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk