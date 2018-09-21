Enea Bastianini (Leopard Racing) ends Friday at the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon as the fastest rider in the Moto3™ field after pulling out two tenths on Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Skull Rider). Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) moved up to take third on his final lap to lock the Spaniards out of the top three on their home turf.

Bastianini ended FP1 in eighth place, but the number 33 looked in supreme form after putting in consecutive fastest laps towards the end of FP2, eventually setting his best time on his final lap as Rodrigo maintained his P2 from FP1 to round off a very solid opening day.

Bulega displaced Championship leader Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) for third at the end of the FP2 session, with the Spaniard setting his lap times on his own to finish fourth on the combined timesheets. Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) rounds out the top five on Friday despite finishing the morning session outside the top 20, with Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) stringing a strong last run together to claw himself up the combined timesheets to fifth.

Misano winner Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing) ends the opening day at MotorLand Aragon in seventh, with Kazuki Masaki (RBA BOE Skull Rider) eighth fastest after an impressive day for the Japanese rookie. The morning’s pacesetter had been Jakub Kornfeil (Redox PruestelGP) and he was the only rider in the top 20 who failed to improve his time in the afternoon. It was ninth overall for the Czech rider after a crash in FP1, with teammate and Championship contender Marco Bezzecchi rounding out the top ten.

The lightweight class will be back on track for FP3 first thing on Saturday before qualifying begins at 12:35 local time (GMT +2).

MotoGP Gallery

