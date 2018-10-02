Suzuki has announced a new 3% finance deal across many bikes in its on-road range, which launches today, October 1.

The new finance offer will apply to a number of models in the current range, with 3% APR available over three years with a minimum deposit of £300. Customers can also choose between a PCP deal or hire purchase agreement.

The increasingly popular PCP option makes it easier to ride bikes such as the range-topping GSX-R1000R, thanks to lower monthly repayments. With a deposit or trade-in of £3,234.41 , the proven race-winner can be had for just £169 per month. Alternatively, new riders can enjoy the GSX-S125 for £64.89 per month with just the minimum £300 deposit.

Other bikes featured in the offer include the limited edition GSX-R1000R Buildbase Suzuki replica, GSX-R125, GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000F, GSX-S750, Burgman 400, all V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1000 models, the SV650X, and Address*

All new models from Suzuki come with a three-year warranty and are fitted with Datatag’s MASTER security scheme.

For more information on Suzuki’s range of offers, click here.

*Address only available on hire purchase deal.