Enjoy MotoGP to the Max with the TimingPass

Best analysis tool ever provided for fans of MotoGP™ launches for 2017

The brand new TimingPass package is for fans who don’t want to miss a single detail of the MotoGP™ World Championship – providing full Live Timing, 3D Tracking and Audio Commentary Live and OnDemand. The TimingPass is the most advanced analysis tool ever provided in MotoGP™ and can be enjoyed on motogp.com as well as on the Official MotoGP™ App.

• Live Timing

Follow the action as it unfolds with extensively updated Live Timing features, and watch lap times progress as the riders speed through each sector of the track. Weather info, split times, sector tracking and exclusive data allow you to see exactly how the riders are performing throughout each lap and chart progress as their teams and mechanics do. This is all available both live and OnDemand. Available on the web and on the Official MotoGP™ App.

• Real-time 3D-Tracking

Follow any rider in real-time around the track – zoom in on the action on the enhanced and interactive circuit maps to follow a specific rider, or zoom out for a wider perspective of the whole field. You can also change angles and perspectives as you wish during sessions and races – live & OnDemand. Available on the Official MotoGP™ App and coming soon on web.

• Live Audio Commentary

Follow all the sessions of every Grand Prix with the Audio Commentary from the motogp.com commentary team – all available Live & OnDemand.

Available on the Official MotoGP™ App and coming soon on web.

Priced at 17,99€ for the full season or at 1,99€ per GP, the TimingPass is a must-have for fans who wants to live MotoGP™ to the fullest.

Click here to get your TimingPass.

To enjoy all the features right now, don’t forget to download the Official MotoGP App, available on Google Play for Android and on iTunes for iOS devices.

Once you’ve bought your TimingPass and downloaded the app from the App Store, just login with your motogp.com account and start enjoying your TimingPass!