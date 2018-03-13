Fans are getting increasingly excited following the entry list announcement for the European Superstock 100 Championship. It is as always looking extremely competitive with the 19 riders set to line up for the opening round of the season at Motorland Aragon. The 13 teams will be fighting it out for top honours with Florian Marino returning with Team MOTOXRACING. So who are the different 19 riders set to take part? There is also a lot of excitement ahead of the Grand National 2018 where no doubt many fans will be heading to both key sporting events.

1) No 21. FLORIAN MARINO

Florian is a French national and will be riding the Yamaha YZF R1 for team Yamaha Motoxracing STK team.

2) No 2. ROBERT TAMBURINI

Roberto is an Italian national and will be riding the BMW S 1000 RR for team Berclaz Racing team SA.

3) No 23. LUCA SALVADORI

Luca is another Italian national riding for the Berclaz Racing team SA. He will also be riding the BMW S 1000 RR.

4) No 16. GABRIELE RUIU

Gabriele is an Italian national and will be riding the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for team Pedercini Racing.

5) No 52. ALESSANDRO DELBIANCO

Alessandro is an Italian national and will be riding the BMW S 1000 RR for team Gulf Althea BMW Racing team.

6) No 59. ALEX SCHACHT

Alex is a Danish national and will be riding the Ducati 1199 Panigale R for team EAB Schacht racing team.

7) No 10. ALI EFE YEGIN

Ali is a Turkish national and will be riding the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for team Nutec Benjan Kawasaki.

8) No 6. EMANUELE PUSCEDDU

Emanuele is an Italian national and will be riding the BMW S 1000 R for team D.K. Racing.

9) No 51. ERIC VIONNET

Eric is a Swish national and will be riding the BMW S 1000 RR for team MOTOS Vionnet.

10) No 34. XAVIER PINSACH

Xavier is a Spanish national and will be riding the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for team ETG Racing.

11) No 12. MARKUS REITERBERGER

Markus is a German national and will be riding the BMW S 1000 RR for team Alpha Racing Van Zon BMW.

12) No 45. JAN BUHN

Jan is a German national and will be riding the BMW S 1000 RR for team Alpha Racing Van Zon BMW.

13) No 7. MAXIMILIAN SCHEIB

Maximilian is a Chilean national and will be riding the Aprilia RSV4 RF for the Aprilia Racing team.

14) No 70. LUCA VITALI

Luca is an Italian national and is also riding the Aprilia RSV4 RF for the Aprilia Racing team.

15) No 84. RICCARDO RUSSO

Riccardo is an Italian national and will be riding the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for team C.M. Racing A.S.D.

16) No 31. VALENTIN SUCHET

Valentin is a Swish national and will be riding the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for the Flembbo leader team.

17) No 46. MAXIME CUDEVILLE

Maxime is a French national and will also be riding the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for the Flembbo leader team.

18) No 77. TIMOTHY JOSEPH CUA ALBERTO

Timothy is a Filipino national and will be riding the Ducati 1199 Panigale R for team MOTOCORSA Racing.

19) FEDERICO SANDI

Federico is an Italian national and will also be riding the Ducati 1199 Panigale R for team MOTOCORSA Racing.