Fans are getting increasingly excited following the entry list announcement for the European Superstock 100 Championship. It is as always looking extremely competitive with the 19 riders set to line up for the opening round of the season at Motorland Aragon. The 13 teams will be fighting it out for top honours with Florian Marino returning with Team MOTOXRACING. So who are the different 19 riders set to take part?
- 1) No 21. FLORIAN MARINO
Florian is a French national and will be riding the Yamaha YZF R1 for team Yamaha Motoxracing STK team.
2) No 2. ROBERT TAMBURINI
Roberto is an Italian national and will be riding the BMW S 1000 RR for team Berclaz Racing team SA.
3) No 23. LUCA SALVADORI
Luca is another Italian national riding for the Berclaz Racing team SA. He will also be riding the BMW S 1000 RR.
4) No 16. GABRIELE RUIU
Gabriele is an Italian national and will be riding the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for team Pedercini Racing.
5) No 52. ALESSANDRO DELBIANCO
Alessandro is an Italian national and will be riding the BMW S 1000 RR for team Gulf Althea BMW Racing team.
6) No 59. ALEX SCHACHT
Alex is a Danish national and will be riding the Ducati 1199 Panigale R for team EAB Schacht racing team.
7) No 10. ALI EFE YEGIN
Ali is a Turkish national and will be riding the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for team Nutec Benjan Kawasaki.
8) No 6. EMANUELE PUSCEDDU
Emanuele is an Italian national and will be riding the BMW S 1000 R for team D.K. Racing.
9) No 51. ERIC VIONNET
Eric is a Swish national and will be riding the BMW S 1000 RR for team MOTOS Vionnet.
10) No 34. XAVIER PINSACH
Xavier is a Spanish national and will be riding the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for team ETG Racing.
11) No 12. MARKUS REITERBERGER
Markus is a German national and will be riding the BMW S 1000 RR for team Alpha Racing Van Zon BMW.
12) No 45. JAN BUHN
Jan is a German national and will be riding the BMW S 1000 RR for team Alpha Racing Van Zon BMW.
13) No 7. MAXIMILIAN SCHEIB
Maximilian is a Chilean national and will be riding the Aprilia RSV4 RF for the Aprilia Racing team.
14) No 70. LUCA VITALI
Luca is an Italian national and is also riding the Aprilia RSV4 RF for the Aprilia Racing team.
15) No 84. RICCARDO RUSSO
Riccardo is an Italian national and will be riding the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for team C.M. Racing A.S.D.
16) No 31. VALENTIN SUCHET
Valentin is a Swish national and will be riding the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for the Flembbo leader team.
17) No 46. MAXIME CUDEVILLE
Maxime is a French national and will also be riding the Kawasaki ZX-10RR for the Flembbo leader team.
18) No 77. TIMOTHY JOSEPH CUA ALBERTO
Timothy is a Filipino national and will be riding the Ducati 1199 Panigale R for team MOTOCORSA Racing.
19) FEDERICO SANDI
Federico is an Italian national and will also be riding the Ducati 1199 Panigale R for team MOTOCORSA Racing.