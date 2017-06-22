Epic battles at Round 3 of the KTM RC Cup with four races at Knockhill

Round 3 of the Santander Consumer Finance KTM RC Cup took place at Knockhill this past weekend (June 16-18), under perfect skies and fantastic track conditions; it was a weekend offering a quartet of gripping races.

Once again, all eyes were on the championship leaders, Fenton Seabright, Brian Hart and Jack Nixon, who have delivered prodigious results on their identical cup specification KTM RC 390s, throughout the season.

The weekend’s opening race was delayed after oil on the track, but got underway late in the afternoon on Saturday. In slightly cooler conditions, and a freshly cleaned track, it was Jack Nixon who claimed his second win of the season at Knockhill. Nixon took the holeshot ahead of Fenton Seabright, leaving Brian Hart slipping back through the pack. Across the four laps of this shortened opening race, Hart was able to work his way back up to second. A red flag on lap six saw the result declared and half points awarded.

Race Two closed the day with Hart taking the win by a narrow 0.181 gap ahead of Nixon, with Seabright rounding off the podium. Further back in the pack, Kade Verway showed promise and started to push for his first podium of the weekend.

Sunday saw the weather and track conditions improve even more and it was Fenton Seabright who became the third different Santander Consumer Finance KTM Junior Cup victor of the weekend, narrowly beating race two winner Brian Hart by just 0.014s.

As with the previous two races, Seabright and Hart, along with Jack Nixon, traded places throughout the 12-lap race. Kade Verway again showed consistency with a 5th place finish, but it was Seabright who took the chequered flag, his fourth of the season so far.

Ending the weekend’s gripping racing Seabright was top of the podium once more. A dramatic incident on the last lap saw Nixon crash out and Hart excluded from the results, which elevated Verway from a third place to second, his best result of the season and an excellent result for Team XG Group.

Fenton Seabright: “It was a double win for me this weekend. In race three I got my head down and kept the pace up, but got caught up with the backmarkers – fortunately not enough to let Hart pass me. I had no idea what had happened behind me in the final race until I came in. Great work by the marshals all weekend!”

Fenton Seabright now leads the series with 185 points, with Brian Hart a slim 8 points behind and Jack Nixon another 12 points back. With Kade Verway in fourth leading the rest of the pack with 111 points.

Santander Consumer Finance KTM RC Cup action returns for Round 4 at Snetterton on June 30th.

Visit www.ktmRCcup.com for more information on KTM RC Cup racing.