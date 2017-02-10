European Talent Cup: Dorna and Red Bull Announce Young Rider Support

Place in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship or the Red Bull Rookies Cup up for grabs

Dorna and Red Bull are proud to announce a support program for young riders in the European Talent Cup – the new entry-level class of the FIM CEV Repsol – in another exciting project designed to help develop key talents of the future.

At least one rider in the top five by the end of the first European Talent Cup season will be offered the chance of a lifetime: a guaranteed place in the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3™ Junior World Championship and/or in the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2018.

Dorna’s commitment to the riders of the future sees this new opportunity join an impressive campaign of support for young talent, which includes the Asia Talent Cup and Team, the soon-to-debut British Talent Team in the FIM Moto3™ World Championship headed by John McPhee, as well as the upcoming British Talent Cup, set to begin in 2018.

These initiatives are in place in addition to Dorna’s ongoing support to the “Road to MotoGP” programs.