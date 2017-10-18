Industry News, Latest News

Exchange your full face helmet and receive £100 towards a new Ducati Arai helmet

  • Ducati launch helmet safety campaign to replace ageing helmets
  • Customers visiting Ducati dealers can scrap their old helmet and receive a £100 contribution for the purchase of a Ducati helmet by Arai
Ducati UK has launched a new helmet replacement campaign from now until the end of December 2017.
A helmet is one of the most important pieces of safety equipment we wear, however, as time goes on helmets become loose and the effectiveness of the protection can be reduced.
Customers can bring an old full face helmet to selected Ducati dealers and trade it in (it does not need to be a Ducati branded helmet) for a new Ducati helmet by Arai and receive a £100 contribution towards the new one.
To find your nearest participating dealer and view the latest Ducati apparel and safety equipment visit www.ducatiuk.com
