The Cool FAB Racing British Minibikes Championship is set to become the latest project to join the Road to MotoGP™ programme in 2018, earning the status due to its record in producing and developing British talents of the future – with over 50% of the riders selected for the new British Talent Cup coming through the ranks of the Championship. Next season will be the fifteenth year of the series, with eight rounds planned at seven different Pro Kart circuits in England and Wales.

In the Championship, riders from as young as six have the opportunity to progress through three Minimoto and two MiniGP classes in order to hone the skills and racecraft necessary to go on to compete at national, international or Grand Prix level. Allied to Cool Milk and a ‘Partner Series to BSB’ since 2016, Cool FAB Racing continues to grow at an ever-increasing rate – with its new status on the Road to MotoGP™ sure to contribute even further to its rising popularity and success.

All 2018 rounds of the 2018 Cool FAB British Minibikes Championship will be filmed and uploaded to YouTube, with circuit commentary provided online via Downforce Radio. In addition, all qualifying sessions and races will have live timing.

2018 Cool FAB British Minibikes Championship Calendar

23/03 – 25/03 Llandow – South Wales 27/04 – 29/04 Clay Pigeon – Dorset 18/05 – 20/05 Tattershall – Lincolnshire 22/06 – 24/06 Rowrah – West Cumbria 27/07 – 29/07 Red Lodge – Suffolk 10/08 – 12/08 Glan y Gors – North Wales 31/08 – 02/09 Whilton Mill – Northamptonshire 05/10 – 07/10 Tattershall – Lincolnshire

