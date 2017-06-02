Fabio Di Giannantonio just beats Bulega to Friday honours

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) was fastest on Friday in the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, heading the timesheets from compatriots Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Aspar Mahindra Moto3). The Mahindra rider was a standout performer on Day 1, with solid showings in both sessions.

British Talent Team rider John McPhee was back in the mix in fourth after briefly leading the way in FP2, with key rivals in the points standings Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) and Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) completing the top six.

Juanfran Guevara continued his impressive 2017 pace in seventh on the combined timesheets after also completing the top five in FP1, with the morning’s fastest Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) some hundredths quicker in the afternoon to end the day in P8 overall.

Estrella Galicia 0,0 pairing Aron Canet and Enea Bastianini completed the top ten, just ahead of fastest rookie Tony Arbolino (SIC58 Squadra Corse), who impressed in both sessions for a solid start to his first home GP.

The sole crasher on Day 1 was Sky Racing Team VR46’s Andrea Migno, who was unhurt and ended Friday in twelfth, with Jakub Kornfeil (Peugeot MC Saxoprint), Jules Danilo (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) and Livio Loi (Leopard Racing) locking out the fastest fifteen on Friday.

Moto3™ qualify on Saturday at 12:35 (GMT +2).