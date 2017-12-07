The 2018 KTM PowerWear range arrives with plenty of READY TO RACE Christmas gift idea

Stuck for a Christmas present idea for the KTM fan in your life? The 2018 KTM PowerWear Casual & Accessories collection has arrived at official KTM dealers now and the range is as equally diverse as the bikes from the Austrian manufacturer.

For when off the bike, the PowerWear collection allows the committed rider to reflect their KTM passion with an eclectic and electric range of essential casual clothing and accessories.

Christmas comes but once a year, but every day can be a KTM day. From bags to bottle openers, watches to Wellington boots and mugs to mini bikes, there are plenty of items from the new range for all budgets that would make excellent festive gifts for him and her in the typical READY TO RACE style.

Divided into separate collections that consist of; Style, Emphasis, Replica, Orange, Mechanic and Kini, the 88-page 2018 KTM PowerWear Casual & Accessories catalogue is available now from KTM dealers.

Visit www.ktm.com to discover more.

BOTTLE OPENER

For full throttle bottle opening, look no further than the KTM Bottle Opener. Fitted with a genuine KTM bar grip, it’s available in both right and left hand versions £12.54

STABLE MUG

The Stable Mug is for when you’re unstable without tea or coffee! Dispensing in KTM style, the thermal mug keeps a hot beverage warm for up to 1.5 hours. £25.08

DOORMAT

KTM wipes the floor with the competition in the dirt and now you can wipe your feet with KTM. 100% nylon with dimensions of 50 x 70 cm. £25.08

REPLICA ROMPER SUIT

Age isn’t a factor when it comes to being in the KTM team. Replicating the official KTM Racing Team style – complete with sponsor logos – the 100% cotton Replica Romper Suit is available in sizes 9 months, 18 months or 2 years. £33.42

WALL CLOCK

Styled like the full-colour TFT displays on many of the 2018 KTM Street range, the Wall Clock displays all the essential information your home, garage and office needs – the time and weather conditions! £29.22

SPRAYER TEE

Dripping orange – like you! The Sprayer Tee is new for 2018 and is made from 100% cotton in sizes XS to XXL. £29.22

PARKING PLATE

Losers don’t park here! The KTM Parking Plate is 100% metal and 200% awesome. Size approx. 20 x 30 cm. £10.86

KTM MUG

Ride KTM. Drink KTM. Available in black or orange, this mug can be enjoyed in either hand. £6.72

KIDS REPLICA PYJAMA

Eat, breathe and now sleep KTM. Styled to look like the official KTM Racing Team clothing, the KTM Kids Replica Pyjama is a must for any young race fan. Children’s sizes XXS-L. £33.42

RUBBER BOOTS

Rain doesn’t’ stop play with the KTM Rubber Boots. Styled to look like an off-road boot, these wellies will keep your feet dry in the Ready to Race style. Available in UK sizes 6-11.5 (euro 39-46). £ 37.62

REPLICA WALLET

Don’t let the name fool you – this is a real wallet. The Replica Wallet uses colours from the KTM Racing team clothing, keeping your money Factory fresh! Made from 100% nylon with dimensions of 13 x 10 cm. £21.72

KIDS TRAINING BIKE MINI SX

Get your future champions in training with this full factory balance bike. Features a height adjustable seat, handguards, handlebar pad and race number board. Sturdy metal frame and rubber tyres make it Ready to Race! £91.14



GIRLS FADED TEE

No amount of fading can darken the brightest KTM fan! Fresh new design for the ladies made from 100% cotton and available in sizes XS-XL. £ 29.22

CORPORATE COMP BAG

Bum bags can be cool, especially when it comes to the Corporate Comp Bag – made exclusively for KTM by luggage legends, OGIO. Rugged, comfortable and with plenty of pockets; it’s perfect for off-road or street riding. Or when on holiday… £ 46.80

RACING WATCH

Lap times. Tea time. Going home time. All time. With the Racing Watch, KTM offers a timepieces with a tough stainless steel housing, a rubber straps and waterproofing. £84.18

FADED TEE

Faded so you never have to be. Stylish tee available in either white or black. Made from 100% cotton, sizes XS to XXL. £29.22

CLASSIC BEANIE

Two sides and one size. The KTM Classic Beanie is warm, stylish and reversible – black on one side, grey on the other. Made from 50% wool, 50% acrylic. £20.88

GIRLS SLICED HOODIE

Stylishly cut in every respect, the KTM Girls Sliced Hoodie is perfect over T-shirts or under jackets. Features side pockets and available in sizes XS-XL. £62.64

GRAVITY HOODIE

Keep your feet on the ground with the Gravity Hoodie. Full length zip, 100% cotton. Get one before it floats away. Sizes XS-XXL. Also available in Kids sizes. £71.04

