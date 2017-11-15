The eighth and final round of the FIM CEV Repsol season takes place this weekend at the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo. Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) was confirmed Moto3™ Junior World Championship champion in the last race at MotorLand Aragón, but the Moto2™ and European Talent Cup titles still have to be settled. The European Kawasaki Z Cup was also decided in Alcañiz with Raúl Martínez (Motorbike Moya Competition) taking the title.

Moto3™ champion Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) is obviously the man to beat, but the five chasing riders are separated by just seven points, with up to eight riders having at least a mathematical chance at the runner-up position, since this weekend the Moto3™ Junior World Championship program involves two races, with the final 50 points of the season still in play.

Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) is second overall but holds a slim one point advantage over Vicente Perez (Reale Avintia Academy) and four over Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), with Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) trailing by a point; after him comes Kazuki Masaki (Asia Talent Team) just two points adrift – it couldn’t be closer. What’s more, it will be the last race in the FIM CEV Repsol for riders such as Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy), Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) and Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones), who next season will take part in the Moto3™ World Championship.

In Moto2™, leader Eric Granado (Promoracing) has everything in his favour to secure the Moto2™ European Championship title and return to the Moto2™ World Championship next season as champion, a move he will be making along with Steven Odendaal (NTS Sportscode T. Pro) and Federico Fuligni (Forward Junior Team). 16 points separate him from Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike), who will attempt the impossible to turn the situation around, although the category leader won both races last time in Valencia, in the first round of the FIM CEV Repsol. Phillippe Le Gallo (Yamaha Laglisse) will finish off the season as the first classified with an SSTK 600 in the Moto2™ category.

In Valencia Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) will be looking to become champion of the first edition of the European Talent Cup after he missed his first opportunity in the last round at MotorLand Aragón. In Alcañiz, Meikon Kawakami (Playstation Laglisse Academy) put himself forward as a possible candidate for the title by finishing third in the first race and winning the second while Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) could only achieve fourth and fifth respectively. Even so, the young Halcourier Racing team rider has a cushion of 20 points with just the one race remaining in Valencia.

The European Kawasaki Z Cup ends the season with the final race in Valencia with Raúl Martínez (Motorbike Moya Competition) already champion, but Joan Sardanyons will undoubtedly be looking to close the year with a win.

Next Sunday’s race schedule is as follows:

Moto3™ Race 1 (18 laps): 11.00

Moto2™ (19 laps): 12.00

European Talent Cup race 1 (17 laps): 13.00

Moto3™ Race 2 (18 laps): 14.00

European Kawasaki Z Cup (19 laps): 15.00

As usual, entrance to the paddock will be free all weekend. In addition, FIM CEV Repsol fans who go to the main access of the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo paddock on Sunday morning can take part in the Pit Lane Walk. Only the first arrivals will get a pass for the Pit Lane Walk with a maximum of two passes per person. The Pit Lane Walk will take place at 10.15 am and start from outside the control tower.

