FIM CEV Repsol debuts in Estoril

The FIM CEV Repsol is back in action, two weeks after the last round at the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo where Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) in Moto3™ and Eric Granado (Promoracing) in Moto2™ both won two races, while Alex Toledo (Cuna de Campeones) prevailed in the European Talent Cup. For the fifth round of the season in Portugal, the FIM CEV Repsol will be held for the first time at the emblematic Circuit do Estoril, which replaces the Algarve Autodromo.

After his double in Valencia, Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) arrives at Estoril as the convincing new leader of the Moto3™ Junior World Championship with 111 points. Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) is second with 86 points, followed by his teammates in the Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0 team Sergio García on 72 points and Alonso López on 70 – both of these riders slipping back in the rankings after each fell once in the previous round at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

In Moto2™, things are much tighter with Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) leading, though tied on 90 points with Eric Granado after the Promoracing rider’s two victories in Valencia. Steven Odendaal (NTS Sportcode T.Pro), who achieved his first podium of the season in the Moto2™ European Championship in the previous round of the FIM CEV Repsol, is in third slot, 15 points behind the leaders. Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS) is fourth just two points adrift of the reigning champion after falling in the second race in Valencia. Phillippe Le Gallo (Yamaha Laglisse) leads the Superstock 600 standings with 85 points followed by Paul Dufour (JEG Racing) on 50 points.

Álex Toledo (Cuna de Campeones) will defend his lead in the European Talent Cup, which will feature two races in Estoril, as will the Moto2™ program. The Cuna de Campeones rider’s victory in Valencia coincided with a fall by Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) – who arrived at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo leading the classification – and lifted him to the front of the provisional classification with 64 points followed by Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) on 56 points and Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) on 52.

The two Cuna de Campeones races at the Circuit do Estoril will be on Saturday and Sunday – the Sunday race closing this weekend’s FIM CEV Repsol fifth round.

Sunday’s race schedule is as follows:

European Talent Cup Race 1 (16 laps): 11.00

Moto2™ Race 1 (18 laps): 12.00:

Moto3™ (17 laps): 13.00

European Talent Cup Race 2 (16 laps): 14.00

Moto2™ Race 2 (18 laps): 15.00

Cuna de Campeones (8 laps): 16.00

A paddock entry will be needed for free access to Tribunes A, B and E all weekend, as well as for the Sunday Pit Lane Walk, which will start from the control tower at 10.15.

In Spain, races will be broadcast live on the Movistar MotoGP channel, which will show all of the scheduled races in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup categories. In Italy, Sky will broadcast live the Moto3™ Junior World Championship and Moto2™ European Championship races. Sport TV Portugal will broadcast live the races in all categories.

BT Sports (UK) and Eurosport, via Eurosportplayer (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania) will also offer coverage of the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup with a live broadcast of each of the races.

In the United States, through its digital medium Motor Trend On Demand will air races in all of the categories; while in Brazil Moto2™ European Championship fans will be able to watch the recorded races on Band Sports.

Covering much of Latin America and North America as well as France, Motorsport.com will offer live broadcasts on demand of each of the races of the three main categories, while its partnerMotorSportTV will offer recorded coverage in these areas via TV.

In addition, all of the races will be aired live on the Championship’s Youtube channel.

All the race results and information about the Championship is on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com

Other News;