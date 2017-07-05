FIM CEV Repsol – Top riders of tomorrow will be at Valencia

Lorenzo Dalla Porta, Marcos Ramírez, Kaito Toba and Ayumu Sasaki, to name but a few, are the latest Moto3™ Junior World Championship riders who have moved up this season to the World Championship, and others like Raúl Fernández (MRW Mahindra Aspar Team) have alternated FIM CEV Repsol races with those of the Moto3™ World Championship. This weekend the fourth round of the FIM CEV Repsol will be held at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana.

The Moto3™ Junior World Championship classification is incredibly tight with Sergio García (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) leading on 63 points, only two more than Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy), while Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) is third with 52 points, just two ahead of Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0). The two Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0 riders shared the honours in the last round of the FIM CEV Repsol at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. As in Moto2™, the Moto3™ Junior World Championship has a two-race program this weekend in Valencia.

In Moto2™, Ricky Cardús is the new leader after winning both races in Barcelona with Team Stylobike, a team he will continue to be part of in the Moto2™ European Championship after receiving permission from KTM. The Moto2™ leader is a test rider for the Austrian firm although Team Stylobike competes with Kalex machines. Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS), only three points adrift of the leader of the classification, arrives at Valencia after debuting in the World Championship last weekend in Sachsenring where he took the place of the injured Xavier Vierge; he classified fifth but fell during the race. Eric Granado (Promoracing) is currently in third, 10 points behind the leader, and will be looking for his first victory of the season this weekend. In Superstock 600, Philippe Le Gallo (Yamaha Laglisse), is tied on 45 points with Luc Mamet (Team Stratos), who will miss this round.

Manuel González (Halconcourier Racing) has taken a podium position in each of the three races so far, and is current leader of the European Talent Cup with 52 points, seven more than the winner of the inaugural race in Albacete Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy). Álex Toledo (Cuna de Campeones), third with 39 points, is going from strength to strength and will be aiming to return to the podium this weekend in Valencia.

The Cuna de Campeones once again coincides with the FIM CEV Repsol at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana where there will be one race on Saturday and another on Sunday to close the weekend’s schedule.

Next Sunday’s race schedule is as follows:

Moto3™ Race 1 (18 laps): 11.00

Moto2™ Race 1 (19 laps): 12.00

European Talent Cup race 1 (17 laps): 13.00

Moto3™ Race 2 (18 laps): 14.00

Moto2™ Race 2 (19 laps): 15.00

Cuna de Campeones race 2 (9 laps): 16.00

As ever, entrance to the paddock will be free all weekend. In addition, FIM CEV Repsol fans who go to the main access of the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo paddock on Sunday morning can take part in the Pit Lane Walk. Only the first arrivals will get a pass for the Pit Lane Walk with a maximum of two passes per person. The Pit Lane Walk will take place at 10.15 am and start from outside the control tower.

