Dorna is thrilled to announce Michelin as the official tyre supplier for the upcoming FIM Moto-e World Cup, which begins in 2019. The supplier for the premier class of Grand Prix racing, MotoGP™, Michelin are the perfect collaborator for the new Moto-e World Cup as high-octane racing meets zero emissions.

Michelin, based in Clermont-Ferrand in France, joined MotoGP™ as sole tyre supplier in 2016. Since then, the premier class has enjoyed two of the most spectacular seasons ever, setting a high benchmark in the world of two-wheeled motorsport. Now adding the FIM Moto-e World Cup to their impressive racing portfolio, the French marque are sure to provide excellence, expertise and experience once again – as well as the vision and innovation necessary for this exciting new series.

Pascal Couasnon, Motorsport Director at Michelin, says: “For as long as Michelin has existed, the projects in which it has been involved have sought to take mobility forward, while making it safer, more economical and more respectful of the planet. Progress needs all the stakeholders to innovate, not only on the technological front but also in terms of their vision. As motorcycle racing’s first all-electric competition, the FIM Moto-e World Cup’s creation by the FIM [Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme] and Dorna Sports is a concrete, meaningful move in favour of mobility. For Michelin, it will provide us with an invaluable laboratory for the development of innovations that will go on to feature on our road tyres. We are consequently delighted to be in at the very beginning of this new championship as a technology partner.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director – Commercial Area, Dorna, comments: “We are thrilled to extend and strengthen our relationship with Michelin and see them come on board for this new and exciting series. The FIM Moto-e World Cup will be synonymous with innovation and we are sure Michelin are the perfect collaborator with whom to embark on this project. Together we will commit to push forward towards a new age of sustainable but thrilling on-track action.”

