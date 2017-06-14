Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Superbike News
Latest WSBK

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Find your way to the Land of Joy with 3% APR on Ducati TriOptions PCP

admin Industry News, Latest News, Manufacturers No Comments on Find your way to the Land of Joy with 3% APR on Ducati TriOptions PCP

Find your way to the Land of Joy with 3% APR on Ducati TriOptions PCP and 3% on Hire Purchase on selected Scrambler Models and Monster 797

·         3% APR on Ducati TriOptions PCP and Hire Purchase on selected models

·         Offer from now until 30th June

·         £500 deposit offer on Scrambler Sixty 2 and Model Year 16 800cc Scrambler variants extended

From now until 30th June 2017 Ducati UK are introducing a 3% APR on Ducati TriOptions PCP and 3% on Hire Purchase on selected models.

The models included in this offer include all variants of the Ducati Monster 797 and the Icon, Full Throttle and Classic versions of the Ducati Scrambler range. To qualify for the 3% APR a minimum 15% deposit must be put down. 

In addition to this Ducati UK are extending to 30th June the existing £500 Deposit contribution on Model Year 16 and 17 Scrambler Sixty2 and on Model Year 16 Scrambler 800cc variants when financed through Ducati TriOptions Personal Contract Purchase.

This £500 deposit contribution can be used in conjunction with the 3% APR campaign.

PCP Representative Example

 Scrambler Icon Red

 Based on an annual mileage

 of 5000 miles.

 36 Monthly  Repayments

 £69.00

 Cash Price

 £7,790.00

 Deposit 

 £1,840.04 

 Optional Final  Repayment

 £3,917.00 

 Purchase Fee

 £10.00

 Fixed Interest Rate

 2.90%

 Representative APR

 3.0% APR

 Total Amount Payable

 £8,214.04 

 Total Amount of Credit

 £5,949.96

 Agreement Duration

 37 Months

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Like this Article? Share it!

Related Post

£1000 Deposit Contribution or £1000 Ducati Performance Voucher on all new Multistrada 1200
£1000 Deposit Contribution or £1000 Ducati Performance Voucher on all new Multistrada 1200
The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Experience comes to the UK and the Touratech Travel event
The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Experience comes to the UK and the Touratech Travel event
Ducati Dream Tour 2017 – weekend tours to ride a Ducati in Italy
Ducati Dream Tour 2017 – weekend tours to ride a Ducati in Italy
Andrea Dovizioso tops Day 1 in the desert
Andrea Dovizioso tops Day 1 in the desert

Leave A Response

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Twitter

Featured Teams

Quattro Plant Kawasaki

Instagram Feed

RSS GGUK Client News

Advert

Advert

Instagram

Meta

Superbike News

Copyright © 2012 - SBK News. Powered and Designed by Xpress Racing.

Free WordPress Themes