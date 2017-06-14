Find your way to the Land of Joy with 3% APR on Ducati TriOptions PCP and 3% on Hire Purchase on selected Scrambler Models and Monster 797

· 3% APR on Ducati TriOptions PCP and Hire Purchase on selected models

· Offer from now until 30th June

· £500 deposit offer on Scrambler Sixty 2 and Model Year 16 800cc Scrambler variants extended

From now until 30th June 2017 Ducati UK are introducing a 3% APR on Ducati TriOptions PCP and 3% on Hire Purchase on selected models.

The models included in this offer include all variants of the Ducati Monster 797 and the Icon, Full Throttle and Classic versions of the Ducati Scrambler range. To qualify for the 3% APR a minimum 15% deposit must be put down.

In addition to this Ducati UK are extending to 30th June the existing £500 Deposit contribution on Model Year 16 and 17 Scrambler Sixty2 and on Model Year 16 Scrambler 800cc variants when financed through Ducati TriOptions Personal Contract Purchase.

This £500 deposit contribution can be used in conjunction with the 3% APR campaign.