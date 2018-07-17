Suzuki has announced the first details of its 2019 RM-Z250, with the new MX2 machine boasting a brand new chassis and heavily revised engine.

Taking cues from the bigger RM-Z450 – which itself was new for 2018 – the 2019 RM-Z250 gets an all-new frame and swingarm, which further optimises rigidity and improves handling characteristics, along with a new rear shock and updated front forks.

Stopping power is improved with a new front brake setup, that includes a bigger disk, and grip is enhanced with new Dunlop tyres.

The new chassis – complete with newly designed plastics that sharpen up the styling of the MX2 racer – is wrapped around a heavily updated engine. The 2019 RM-Z250 makes more power and torque while remaining manageable and easy to ride with improved throttle response.

It also gets the newest version of Suzuki’s Holeshot Assist Control and improved traction management system, changes to the exhaust, and revised gear ratio.

All the changes come together to make the the 2019 RM-Z250 the more complete package for racers while making it easier to ride and exploit for less experienced riders.

It is expected to arrive early next year. Further details will be announced in due course.