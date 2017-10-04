Foggia has first opportunity to secure title in MotorLand

This weekend the MotorLand Aragón circuit hosts the seventh and penultimate round of the FIM CEV Repsol season, in which Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) will have his first chance at securing the Moto3™ Junior World Championship title. In Moto2™, Eric Granado (Promoracing) will defend his leadership of the category while Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) will do the same in the European Talent Cup. In addition, the European Kawasaki Z Cup is once again in action in Aragón, led by Raúl Martínez (Motorbike Moya Competition).

Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) currently leads the Moto3™ Junior World Championship and will be looking to put behind him memories of the second race in Jerez, in which he and Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) were brought down by Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) in the last corner of the race.

The Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy rider has a 60-point lead over Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) and Vicente Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy), second and third respectively and tied on 96 points; Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) is just behind them on 95 points. With only 75 points still in play, the race at MotorLand Aragon could be decisive before the final round of the FIM CEV Repsol in Valencia where there will be two Moto3™ races and 50 points to be won.

In Moto2™, Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) will come out fighting after ending leader Eric Granado’s (Promoracing) four-race winning streak at Jerez, putting himself within 20 points of the Promoracing rider. Third in the standings is Steven Odendaal (NTS Sportcode T.Pro), a position he also occupied in the last race in Jerez. However, it has already been announced that the reigning Moto2™ European Championship title holder will be moving up to the World Championship next season on an NTS with RW Racing and with Joe Roberts (AGR Team) as teammate. Philippe Le Gallo (Yamaha Laglisse) will ride at MotorLand as the already-crowned European champion of Superstock 600.

Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) will be looking to return to the podium to reinforce his leadership in the European Talent Cup after finishing seventh in the two races in Jerez, which were won by Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) – who next season will dispute the Moto3™ Junior World Championship with Reale Avintia Academy – and Francisco Gómez (Team Larresport), who took the second race. Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) has a 17-point lead over Simon Jespersen (Team Jespersen) with Alex Toledo (Cuna de Campeones) 3 points behind.

The European Kawasaki Z Cup returns in this seventh round of the FIM CEV Repsol with Raúl Martínez (Motorbike Moya Competition) as leader, closely followed by Joan Sardanyons just four points adrift after Sardanyons made good on his pole to win the last race in Barcelona and gain ground on the championship leader. This weekend will see two races, the first on Saturday at 15.50 and the second on Sunday at 16.00.

Next Sunday’s race schedule is as follows:

Moto2™ race 1 (16 laps): 11.00

European Talent Cup race 1 (14 laps): 12.00

Moto3™ (15 laps): 13.00

Moto2™ race 2 (16 laps): 14.00

European Talent Cup race 2 (14 laps): 15.00

European Kawasaki Z Cup (15 laps): 16.00

As usual, entrance to the paddock will be free all weekend. In addition, FIM CEV Repsol fans who go to the Official Circuit shop (MotorLand Store) situated in Box 25 at 9.00 can pick up a Pit Lane Walk pass. The Pit Lane Walk will take place at 10.15 am and start from Box 25.

After the races on Sunday, fans will be allowed to ride on the same track where the races have been held. Information and requirements to be able to take part can be found here.

In Spain, races will be broadcast live on the Movistar MotoGP channel, which will show all of the scheduled races in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup categories. In Italy, Sky will broadcast live theMoto3™ Junior World Championship and the Moto2™ European Championship races. Sport TV Portugal will broadcast live all the races in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup categories.

BT Sports (UK) and Eurosport, via Eurosportplayer (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania) will also offer coverage of the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup with a live broadcast of each of the races.

In the United States through its digital medium, Motor Trend OnDemand will air races in all of the categories; while in Brazil Moto2™ European Championship fans will be able to watch the recorded races on Band Sports.

Covering much of Latin America and North America as well as France, Motorsport.com will offer live broadcasts on demand of each of the races of the three main categories, while its partner MotorSportTV will offer recorded coverage in these areas via TV.

In addition, all of the races will be aired live via the Championship’s Youtube channel.

All the race results and information about the Championship is on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com