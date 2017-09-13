Foggia, Granado and González to defend FIM CEV Repsol leads in Jerez

The sixth FIM CEV Repsol round of the season takes place this weekend at the Circuito de Jerez with Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) leading the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Eric Granado (Promoracing) heading the Moto2™ European Championship, and with Manuel González as the man to beat in the European Talent Cup. This time round both Moto3™ and the European Talent Cup offer two races with just one in Moto2™.

Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) is the undisputed leader of Moto3™ after stringing three consecutive victories together and appearing on the podium five times this season. The Italian Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy rider is on 136 points, followed by Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) with 86 points; his team partner Sergio García is third with 80 points and Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) fourth on 75. Winning the two races in Valencia and the last one in Estoril – where Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) fell – has allowed Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) to establish a comfortable lead: he has a margin of 50 points with 125 still to play for.

Eric Granado (Promoracing) leads in Moto2™ after taking both races in Estoril and knocking Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) off the top slot. The Team Stylobike rider crashed in the second race in Portugal as he tried to pass the leader, though he was able to rejoin the race and finish to earn 5 points. Eric Granado (Promoracing) has a 25 point lead over nearest rival Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) while Steven Odendaal (NTS Sportcode T.Pro) is in third, 39 points adrift of the top rider. The current Moto2™ European Championship champion has had three consecutive podiums: the last in the second race in Portugal ahead of Joe Roberts (AGR Team), who has left to join the World Championship with the same team, taking Yonny Hernández’s place. Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS) has faded in the last few races and hasn’t got on the podium in the last three. Phillippe Le Gallo (Yamaha Laglisse) leads in Superstock 600 comfortably with 125 points followed by Carlos Fidalgo Mecier (Team Hipopótamo / Beauty Merci) on 50 points.

After starring in the comeback of the season when he started last and ended up finishing second in the first race of the European Talent Cup and winning the second in Estoril, Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) is the rival to beat on the newly asphalted Circuit de Jerez track. Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) is the leader in the overall standings with Simon Jespersen (Team Jespersen) second and Alex Toledo (Cuna de Campeones) third, trailing the leader by 21 and 22 points respectively. In the last round in Estoril Eduard Melgar (Grupo Machado-CAME) and the leader of the category debuted as winners.

Next Sunday’s race schedule is as follows:

Moto3™ race 1 (16 laps): 11.00

European Talent Cup race 1 (15 laps): 12.00

Moto2™ (17 laps): 13.00

Moto3™ race 2(16 laps): 14.00

European Talent Cup race 2 (15 laps): 15.00

As usual, entrance to the paddock will be free all weekend. In addition, FIM CEV Repsol fans who go to the main paddock access on Sunday at 9.00 am can pick up a pass to take part in the Pit Lane Walk. which will take place at 10.05 am and start from the control tower.

In Spain, races will be broadcast live on the Movistar MotoGP channel, which will show all of the scheduled races in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup categories. In Italy. Sky will broadcast live the Moto3™ Junior World Championship races and the Moto2™ European Championship race. Sport TV Portugal will show a recorded version of all of the races except the first Moto3™ race.

BT Sports (UK) and Eurosport, via Eurosportplayer (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania) will also offer coverage of the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup with a live broadcast of each of the races.

In the United States through its digital medium, Motor Trend OnDemand will air races in all of the categories; while in Brazil Moto2™ European Championship fans will be able to watch the recorded races on Band Sports.

Covering much of Latin America and North America as well as France, Motorsport.com will offer live broadcasts on demand of each of the races of the three main categories, while its partner MotorSportTV will offer recorded coverage in these areas via TV.

In addition, all of the races will be aired live via the Championship’s Youtube channel.

All the race results and information about the Championship is on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com