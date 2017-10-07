Foggia takes his first pole, aims for title at MotorLand

Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) earned his first pole of the season in the seventh and penultimate round of the FIM CEV Repsol at MotorLand Aragón this weekend and will be looking to clinch the Moto3™ Junior World Championship title. Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) in Moto2™ and Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) in the European Talent Cuptook pole in their respective categories. In the European Kawasaki Z Cup Raul Martínez (Motorbike Moya Competition) won the first race of two this weekend from pole position.

In Moto3™, Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) took pole position with a time of 1:58.158. The next best times were posted by Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) and Aleix Viu (42Motorsport). However, the Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0 rider was penalised after causing a multiple fall in the previous race at Jerez and will start in eighth. As a result Aleix Viu (42Motorsport) will start second ahead of Aaron Polanco (Leopard Junior Team) in the final slot on the front row.

The Moto3™ Junior World Championship leader dominated the two Moto3™ qualifying sessions to take his first pole in a category where so far this season there have been seven different polemen. With 60 points separating him from Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) and Vicente Perez (Reale Avintia Academy), Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) will be looking to clinch the title at MotorLand: after this race there will be only 50 points in play.

Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) gave his rivals no chance in Moto2™, taking his third – and second consecutive – pole of the season with a time of 1:53.920. He was the only rider to lap under 1.54, beating Eric Granado (Promoracing) by 0.2. Joe Roberts (AGR Team) made it onto the front row for the first time – clear evidence of his progress since riding in the World Championship.

Lukas Tulovic (Forward Junior Team), Steven Odendaal (NTS Sportcode T.Pro) and Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS) complete the second row of the grid; they must take care that Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) and leader Eric Granado (Promoracing) – who on Friday hurt his right foot and is in pain – do not escape early on. In Superstock 600, Australian rider Lachlan Epis (Response Re Racing) was the fastest.

In the European Talent Cup, Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) earned his third pole of the season with a time of 2:03.474. The leader of the category will start first ahead of Meikon Kawakami (Playstation Laglisse Academy) and Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy), who in the combined classification of the first and second qualifying sessions finished second and third respectively.

Raul Martínez (Motorbike Moya Competition) set the fastest time in qualifying in the European Kawasaki Z Cup and started from pole position to win the first race this Saturday ahead of Joan Sardanyons and Juan Olías.

Next Sunday’s race schedule is as follows:

Moto2™ race 1 (16 laps): 11.00

European Talent Cup race 1 (14 laps): 12.00

Moto3™ (15 laps): 13.00

Moto2™ race 2 (16 laps): 14.00

European Talent Cup race 2 (14 laps): 15.00

European Kawasaki Z Cup (15 laps): 16.00

As usual, entrance to the paddock will be free all weekend. In addition, FIM CEV Repsol fans who go to the Official Circuit shop (MotorLand Store) situated in Box 25 at 9.00 can pick up a Pit Lane Walk pass. The Pit Lane Walk will take place at 10.15 and start from Box 25.

After the races on Sunday, fans will be allowed to ride on the same track where the races have been held. Information and requirements to be able to take part can be found here.

In Spain, races will be broadcast live on the Movistar MotoGP channel, which will show all of the scheduled races in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup categories. In Italy, Sky will broadcast live theMoto3™ Junior World Championship and the Moto2™ European Championship races. Sport TV Portugal will broadcast live all the races in the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup categories.

BT Sports (UK) and Eurosport, via Eurosportplayer (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania) will also offer coverage of the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, the Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup with a live broadcast of each of the races.

In the United States through its digital medium, Motor Trend OnDemand will air races in all of the categories; while in Brazil Moto2™ European Championship fans will be able to watch the recorded races on Band Sports.

Covering much of Latin America and North America as well as France, Motorsport.com will offer live broadcasts on demand of each of the races of the three main categories, while its partner MotorSportTV will offer recorded coverage in these areas via TV.

In addition, all of the races will be aired live on the Championship’s Youtube channel.

All the race results and information about the Championship is on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com