Franco Morbidelli steals pole as Cortese flies the flag at home

Championship leader Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) just pushed teammate Alex Marquez off the top spot on his final run in Moto2™ qualifying, after the session took some heavy rain before conditions began to improve. Just behind the EG 0,0 Marc VDS duo’s continued domination of 2017 was a sandrissimo performance from home hero Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP) as the German looked set for pole before the final laps, with the 2012 Moto3™ World Champion nevertheless completing the front row.

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) heads the second row to bounce back from a more difficult Friday, with a stunning performance from Hector Garzo – replacing injured Xavi Vierge – putting the Tech 3 Racing team into fifth in his one-off appearance. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was sixth after proving the fastest man before the conditions began to improve.

Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) lost out the most in the final dash, threatening for pole before eventually gearing up to start seventh. Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) is P8, with rookie duo Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP40) and Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) completing the top ten.

Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia) had a solid showing in the wet to take P11, ahead of Axel Pons (RW Racing GP) and second home hero Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP). Remy Gardner (Tech 3 Racing) and Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team) completed the fastest fifteen in qualifying.

Moto2™ head out for battle at 12:20 (GMT +2) on Sunday.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

1 – Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) 1’32.159

2 – Alex Márquez (SPA – Kalex) +0.253

3 – Sandro Cortese (GER – Suter) + 0.377