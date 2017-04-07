Franco Morbidelli takes to the top at Termas de Rio Hondo

Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) kept his good form rolling on Day 1 of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, topping the timesheets once again – ahead of Dynavolt Intact GP rider Marcel Schrötter taking Suter into the top two. Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) completed the top three.

FP1’s fastest Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team) was P4 on combined times, ahead of the new KTM chassis in P5 with Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo). 2014 Moto3™ World Champion Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was sixth fastest, suffering a fast crash at T3 on Day 1 but escaping unhurt.

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) led compatriot Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) in P7 and P8, with Xavi Vierge impressing for Tech 3 Racing Team in ninth. Dominique Aegerter (CarXpert Interwetten) completed the top ten.

Qatar podium finisher Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) had a more muted Day 1 in Argentina, finishing in thirteenth.

Moto2™ head out for FP3 on Saturday at 10:55am local time (GMT -3), before qualifying at 15:05.