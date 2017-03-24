Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez fly in FP3

Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) and teammate Alex Marquez topped the timesheets in Moto2™’s solo session of the second day in Qatar, with a 2:00.349 for the Italian pipping his teammate by just 0.023.

2015 Moto3™ World Champion Danny Kent (Kiefer Racing) was just behind his predecessor to that throne in P3 – and the fastest Suter machine. The Brit ended FP3 just ahead of Day 1’s fastest Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten). Lüthi’s compatriot and Kent’s teammate Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) moved up in the latter stages to complete the top five.

An impressive performance from Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing) on the Tech 3 machine put the Spaniard in P6, ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP40) – who was the fastest rookie in FP3. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) put in a late dash on the new KTM Moto2™ machine to end the session in P8.

Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) and Jesko Raffin (Garage Plus Interwetten) completed the top ten.

Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) was P11, with 2016 Misano winner Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team), Axel Pons (RW Racing GP) and Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia) filling the timesheets down to fourteenth. Fastest in the recent Moto2™ test at the track, Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) completed the top 15.

Moto2™ begin qualifying on Saturday evening at 18:55 local time (GMT +3).