Free accessories worth £750 across Suzuki V-Strom range

Suzuki is giving customers even more reason to choose from its V-Strom range this September, with £750 worth of free accessories available on both the standard and XT variants of the V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1000.

It means customers can choose from comprehensive luggage options for their V-Strom, allowing them to go further for less this autumn, as well as other items from Suzuki’s extensive range of genuine accessories, that includes centre stands, engine bars, tank pads, and heated grips.

Suzuki GB national sales manager, Jonathan Martin, said of the offer, “Choosing and fitting accessories is an important part of the buying process for a lot of customers, especially in the adventure bike sector. Many of these bikes are taken on trips into Europe and beyond, as well as light off-roading. With this offer we have added even more value to our already affordable V-Strom range, giving customers the chance to customise their machine at the point of sale and tailor it to their individual needs. The £750 can be used against any genuine accessory for their V-Strom, including luggage, heated grips, centre stands, or even products from our clothing range. We want each customer to spend the benefit as they see fit.“

The V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 650, including the XT variants of both models, are also currently available on Suzuki’s Flexible Finance Scheme with just 4.9% APR. It means, over 37 months, the V-Strom 650 can be ridden away for £65.58 per month, with a deposit or trade-in of £2,500 and an optional final repayment of £3,296.

The offer runs until the end of September 2017.

