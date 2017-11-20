Triumph is giving away a complimentary Track Racer Kit with every Thruxton R purchased from an authorised dealer between now and 31st December.

The kit, worth £1,950, includes a Café Racer fairing, a fender removal kit, brushed stainless steel slip-ons, front and rear short-stem LED indicators, leather tank strap and grey diamond knurl handlebar grips.

Available in Diablo Red, Silver Ice or Crystal White and Jet Black, the Thruxton 1200 R is a thrilling and full-bodied sports classic that builds on the capability of the Thruxton with higher specification Brembo monobloc calipers, Showa Big Piston forks and Ohlins rear suspension.

This is in addition to a Bonneville 865cc parallel twin engine with power output of 97PS and 112Nm torque at 4,950rpm. Inspired by the café racers of the 1960s and named after the Hampshire circuit where Triumph enjoyed so much success, the Thruxton is a true modern classic.

Paul Lilly, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles UK & Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer our Track Racer Kit to customers who want to enjoy the poise and purpose of the Thruxton R. Building upon the bike’s classic exterior, it makes for an even sportier aesthetic that is guaranteed to catch the eye.”

To find out more about the Triumph Thruxton range, please click here: http://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/motorcycles/classics/thruxton/2018/thruxton