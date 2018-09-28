Bickers, the good, better and best motorcycle parts and accessories distributor, is reminding factors to stock up on a range of essential winter products. The distributor is encouraging suppliers to make provisions for the colder months with a range of Motorex oils and lubricants, available through Bickers, as riders look to prepare their bikes for storage over winter.

With many motorcyclists swapping bikes between seasons or choosing to put their bike in the garage, it is important that factors are stocked up with a range of oils and fluids for riders to make use of. A full range of Motorex products, including chain lubricant and fuel stabilizer, will need to be stocked plentifully to ensure bike parts and components do not sustain damage from inactivity.

Motorex ChainLube 622 is perfect for keeping rust away and is considered the best product available for street and touring motorcycles. Motor factors can advise riders to apply the lubricant whilst the chain is warm, in order to give the solvents sufficient time to evaporate and retain a pristine nature over winter.

Suppliers also need to be aware about riders changing their oil before storing their bike away. Old oil left in the bike can go off if not used for a long period of time, potentially harming the engine. Replacing the oil with fresh Motorex 4 Stroke is a good way of counteracting this, keeping the engine harm free despite its lack of use. Additionally, Motorex’s Fuel Stabilizer can also be applied to stop the fuel degrading over winter.

Speaking about the Motorex range, Rob Sheldon, UK sales manager of Bickers commented: “It’s incredibly important that riders apply proper maintenance to their bikes over the winter, so dealers and suppliers need to be ready for the increased demand for products. The vast portfolio of Motorex oils and lubricants available through Bickers are perfect for ensuring motorcyclists pride and joy stays sharp during the colder months, when rust and other damage can creep in if not properly maintained. Thanks to the outstanding quality and reputation of the Motorex range, factors can rest assured that they are recommending high quality products to bike enthusiasts and amateur riders alike.”

With over 100 years’ experience, Motorex is one of the leading motor vehicle fluid brands, with its products powering many top race teams, including KTM Factory (RR, MX, Enduro, Rally), Team Bollinger Switzerland (Endurance) and Yoshimura Suzuki (AMA SBK).

